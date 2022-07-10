A message to a graduate

Shortly after the birth of my son in 2003, I traveled through parts of the American South with teachers from all over the country to see the places and meet the people who were engaged in the struggle for civil and human rights in the 1950s and 1960s. Part of the itinerary placed us in Selma, Alabama. We talked to people who marched over the Edmund Pettis Bridge in 1965 with John Lewis, Dr. King, and many others. While there, we stood in an old pea gravel parking lot where groups of marchers gathered before walking over the bridge. Our group leader encouraged us to lean down and pick up a piece of gravel to reflect on. I put mine in my pocket and brought it home. It is a simple piece of pea gravel. There are no markings on it. There is seemingly no importance to it even though it is rich in history because it speaks to place and time.

Another thing which captures space and time is just down the slope from a single solitary grave in Arlington National Cemetery. Etched in a granite wall are some words from Robert Kennedy’s “Day of Affirmation” speech in South Africa in 1966. In challenging policies of racial segregation in the country, he championed the ideals of resistance and spoke about his hopes for the future:

“It is from numberless diverse acts of courage such as these that the belief that human history is thus shaped. Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”

Kennedy had been his brothers “hatchet man” early on in his life. If John Kennedy needed a messenger, needed someone to fix a problem, his brother was there. He could be cruel and caddy. But the death of his brother changed him. He began to look out on the needs of others. As a senator from New York, he traveled to South Africa to address the people there. As a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the presidency in 1968, he traveled widely and spoke to Americans in various social and economic conditions. Touring a sharecropper’s home in Mississippi, he opened up his wallet and bought food for the poor family. He shared a meal with Cesar Chavez coming off a hunger strike to bring awareness to the lack of services for Latino workers. Between his brother’s assassination and the run for the presidency, he broadened his reach and entertained more ideas. While campaigning in 1968, he defied his advisors’ wisdom and traveled into an inner-city Indianapolis neighborhood to announce the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His speech resonated with individuals who were angry and hurt. His words showed compassion for all peoples.

During his high school graduation celebration early last month, I presented my son with the pebble from Selma. I told him I had been waiting 17 years to give it to him. I gave everyone in attendance a small description of what it was and where it came from and how it represented many people’s journeys. In Selma in 1965, people of different colors and backgrounds stood in the pea gravel parking lot near Brown Chapel to gather, pray and march. Their acts of courage led to congress passing the Voting Rights Act. For my son, the pebble represents his own journey of courage which is beginning as he goes to college in the fall.

In giving him the pebble, I reminded my son about the power of action and how his actions can create ripples for others moving forward. Each of us do this every day.

In life we are confronted with choices all the time. Choices to care, choices to act, choices to have courage. Choices to dream. Choices to put our feet down and choices concerning how to grant justice and mercy.

In the Old Testament scriptures, Moses commanded Joshua to be strong and of good courage because of all the things which were about to come to pass. In a small way, giving the pebble to my son was a summons for his own courage needed for his march ahead.

I looked at the pea gravel in its case in his room recently. It has given me hope through the years. Hope that things can be better. Hope for peace. Hope for the courage to do the right things.