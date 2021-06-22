A North Carolinian in Afghanistan to ‘the bitter end’

Coming to an end, but not yet at an end, as Zucchino explained in two Times’ articles earlier this month.

In a June 5 article, Zucchino relates the story of Afghan Air Force Maj. Naiem Asadi, who had been in hiding with his wife and daughter, age 5, for seven months. The Taliban had threatened him, posting his photo online with instructions: “Find him and kill him.”

After initially being turned down for a refugee application for permission to enter the United States, Assadi was granted a “humanitarian parole” by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Assadi and his family have safely relocated to the U.S., aided by Kimberley Motley, a North Carolina-based human rights attorney.

But his story raises questions about other Afghan pilots, many of whom could be targets of the Taliban. Lt. Col. Jalaluddin Ibrahimkhel, an Afghan Air Force spokesman, stated, “It’s a pity. He did this to escape from serving his homeland,” and that others were now more likely to “make excuses and escape.”

Zuchinno writes, “Many pilots and soldiers have been threatened by the Taliban. Most can only dream of relocating their families to the United States.”

Another group of Afghans whose service to Americans puts them at risk are those who served as interpreters.