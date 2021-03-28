A plea for capris

Fashion is constantly evolving, and often we’re at the mercy of it, according to an article on www.investing.com. Valued globally at approximately $300 billion, it’s big business that often seems to change with one stroll down the catwalk. We see something in the storefront window, or more likely online, and we want it, but very often the things that look good on one person don’t necessarily look good on the next. Or the clothes we wore in our youth don’t necessarily look good on us today.

And if you make it into a store, it’s no wonder that many retail workers will go to great lengths to make a sale. Fast fashion and high-end stores alike will often say just about anything to gain a customer when, truthfully, not everything looks good on everyone.

I’m about as far from a fashionista as planet Earth is to sometimes planet Pluto, but curiosity always pulls me in. The article listed some fashion trends that were once hot, but considered fashion blunders today, and usually I would simply shrug it off. But when I spotted that wearing Capri pants is now considered a major fashion blunder, I had to sneak a peek at the entire article.