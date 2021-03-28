A plea for capris

Fashion is constantly evolving, and often we’re at the mercy of it, according to an article on www.investing.com. Valued globally at approximately $300 billion, it’s big business that often seems to change with one stroll down the catwalk. We see something in the storefront window, or more likely online, and we want it, but very often the things that look good on one person don’t necessarily look good on the next. Or the clothes we wore in our youth don’t necessarily look good on us today.
And if you make it into a store, it’s no wonder that many retail workers will go to great lengths to make a sale. Fast fashion and high-end stores alike will often say just about anything to gain a customer when, truthfully, not everything looks good on everyone.
I’m about as far from a fashionista as planet Earth is to sometimes planet Pluto, but curiosity always pulls me in. The article listed some fashion trends that were once hot, but considered fashion blunders today, and usually I would simply shrug it off. But when I spotted that wearing Capri pants is now considered a major fashion blunder, I had to sneak a peek at the entire article.
Capri pants, or peddle-pushers as they were called in my generation, happens to be my main staple of clothing whenever I leave my home for an exciting visit to the grocery store, post office or bank (which sums up my excursions for the past year of home-bound pandemic enforcement). I’ve accumulated Capris in every color of the rainbow with flowered big tops to match. If I discard Capris from my wardrobe, all that would be left are the equivalent of yoga pants and pajamas.
Scanning the list of fashion blunders further, tweed also made the list. I don’t think I’ve ever owned anything tweed, but it apparently has met its demise as well.
This next one, sensible shoes, ranks right up there with must have Capris. I learned my lesson too late in life that high heels were actually the enemy, and my bunions are dearly paying the price for it.
Turtlenecks was next, which was easy for me ever since menopause and hot flashes kicked in. Anything bundling me up to the neck has long since been tossed from my wardrobe. This includes another list entry — silk scarves — which rarely drape on my neck due to a late in life aversion to whatever blooms on Carolina landscapes this time of year.
Noticeable pantyhose lines made the list, but I haven’t tried to squeeze myself into pantyhose for at least 20 years. Long dresses and knee highs have easily replaced any inclination of purchasing a L’eggs egg.
Socks and sandals made the list, and I’m torn on this one. It takes weeks to break in a pair of new sandals, and a box of Band-Aids to repair the blisters, making anklets a little too tempting.
The pearl necklace has been a favorite among the most glamorous women of the last century. Monroe, Loren, Jackie-O and Her Majesty the Queen prove that pearls represent glamour. Despite this image, the once-popular pearl necklace is today considered very outdated and the wearer would be looked upon as old-fashioned (I’ll keep my pearls if only to remember happy times).
Oversized blazers, shoulder pads and brooches also made the list, along with stuck in the ‘60s bell bottoms, tie-dyed clothing and peace signs on anything. Plastic flip flops and Crocs were also taboo and dated in the fashion world.
The often-debated scrunchies made the list and, in their defense, the fabric elastic hair tie has been contested and adored from generation to generation. Originally popularized as an alternative to the previously used metal hair bands, scrunchies blasted onto the scene with a multitude of colors and designs that only the ‘80s can accommodate. Even Carrie Bradshaw of “Sex and the City” couldn’t make up her mind about her love or disdain for them. According to the article, many fashionistas are wearing them again if only to punish the scrunchie haters.
The polka dot is an iconic print that has had its ups and downs through decades. It was spotted on the original Minnie Mouse back in the 1920s and later on Marilyn Monroe, which made the ladies run out and buy anything with polka dots. Even Frank Sinatra sang about “Polka Dots and Moonbeams” in the 1940s.
However, today, the dotty print is considered outdated, mostly because they tend to make bodies look broader, and that’s a quick killer of any fashion item. In addition, leopard print fabric, once made popular by Hollywood icon Joan Crawford, representing a wild, empowered and strong woman under it, seems to have hit a snag. Since the ‘60s, the print has come in and out of fashion numerous times and is probably best left to a bathrobe (which I happen to be wearing as I write this).
With a plea to the fashion industry to leave Capri pants alone and continue to make them available to all men and women, perhaps the best argument I can make is a quote from Geraldine Stutz, who led Fifth Avenue’s famous Henri Bendel ultra-swank accessory store for close to 30 years: “What is the difference between fashion and style? Fashion says, ‘Me, too,’ and style, ‘Only me.’”
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.