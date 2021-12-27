A prayer for the end of the year

The challenge for public education is to stay relevant in a time of rapidly changing choices for students. Other institutions face similar challenges.

There certainly is a feeling we are living at a crossroads in this country; but, people have always lived at a crossroads. Life is filled with choices. And often, we get the country we want by being active in it. Each generation is called to do something. What will we do with our time?

President Ronald Reagan was right to a degree. Government cannot be the only solution to problems and challenges. This democratic republic requires something of each of us; begs us to stand in the gap for others. There are certain things people of common sense and goodwill are expected to accomplish. One thing we all must do is rid ourselves of the tribalism in our lives and in our politics.

If we’re honest, our national leaders of both parties have not served the American people well in at least the last two elections. We need to elect better leaders, and voters should demand better choices.

Some would say the rest of us need to gather ourselves and not live in so much fear. For as it has been said, fear is sand in the machinery of life. It is true, and we must stop being led to be so afraid.

If our communities and our country are to change positively in the next year, each individual must strive to put our technology down at times, take the pods out of our ears, and have a conversation with ourselves and others about the deeper things in our souls. Until we are willing to do so, not much will happen.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.