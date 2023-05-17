Since the recession of 2007, public schools in many parts of the state have been forced to deal with declining enrollments, changes in student demographics, higher district expenditures, and doing more with less — both financial and staff related. It has not been easy. Some parents are frustrated with the perception of public schools right now. Some of those frustrations are certainly warranted, but teachers are frustrated, too. Coming through and out of the pandemic, many parents lost trust with public schools as education moved fully online or in some kind of hybrid form. Education is always a hot topic, but especially now as some parents are seeking other options for the education of their students.

The State General Assembly is in the process of passing a flurry of education bills and considering more. There is a great and healthy debate about the future of public schools in this state and elsewhere.

At first glance, it may look as if the legislature is trying to dismantle public schools by providing vouchers to parents and students to attend other institutions, both public and private, which may better serve families. This has been an ongoing debate for years. The legislature is seeking to expand the established state voucher program. A few weeks ago, supporters of the bill held a press conference, but did not have any public school personnel speak. This was unfortunate. Granted, some ideas related to an omnibus bill for charter schools has recently been dropped by the legislature. Yet, struggles to support public schools continue. There are some politicians who want to privatize education. Still, public schools are valuable. The reality is they do so much more than just instruct children. While one can argue the merits or demerits of schools feeding children and fulfilling other community purposes, these services are needed. While delivering food to students during the pandemic, teachers witnessed firsthand all the duties and services schools carry into their communities.

There is a movement to privatize schools and to have more charter and private alternatives for families. This is not a bad idea in itself. Public schools are strapped in certain areas and cannot always fully serve or accommodate the needs of each student. Moreover, as major discussions about culture permeate more into public schools, parents want to make decisions, in their view, to protect children. These thoughts are admirable and purposeful. Another argument for some type of privatization is simply financial. Many argue treating education more as a business can help cut costs and make educational institutions run more efficiently. There is no question public schools are expensive.

Unfortunately, this debate can be viewed as “all or none,” but it does not have to be. Public schools, charter schools, and private schools can continue to exist together. However, if the General Assembly approves the great majority of the bills in session at present, monies from public schools will be taken from districts and the profession will struggle, especially in poorer and more rural sections of the state already in financial hardship.

As far as vouchers and providing families more choice, what will the process look like when parents choose to send their student to a different kind of school other than a public school? How will the public money be tracked and taken care of? Will this end up being a business nightmare for school districts?

The solution: It is time for the state to fully fund public schools. The money designated for public schools should stay with public schools. If parents want to fund, and have their students attend a private or charter school, that is certainly their choice. Over the years, public school funds that went to charter schools took badly needed funds away from other public places. Moreover, the state lowered academic standards years ago and now complains schools are failing. The perception of failure comes from lower standards and teachers and districts not having the funding to fully operate.

Individuals who complain about the status of public schools must understand there have been funding issues which have raised class sizes and, at times, made things much more difficult. When teachers have needed to be hired, financial constraints have sometimes made this impossible.

Many years ago, North Carolina was rated in the Top 10 for the efforts the state and school systems put in for every student. Currently, the state is dealing with a host of issues concerning teacher pay and retention, how to help students and staff dealing with mental health, and raising student learning in the wake of the various pandemic decisions which were made both at the state and the local levels.

The question of money to be raised and used in our public institutions is an ongoing one, but public schools deserve to be fully funded, operated, and staffed. Our General Assembly needs to commit to them fully, providing money to schools and districts. Other institutions need to be funded privately. It may continue to happen that other educational institutions are funded by the General Assembly, but politicians need to be very careful in thinking about how this will affect all students and school districts.