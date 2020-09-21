A supreme September surprise

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This election’s October surprise came in September, just as early voting began in the first few states. The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg not only upends the next six weeks before Election Day, but also could turn the 11 weeks between Election Day and Inauguration Day into a time of deep peril for the nation.

We now will have a bitter battle in the Senate — and across the country — over whether to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee or wait to see if Joe Biden will be the next president.

Even if Biden wins the White House and Democrats the Senate, the lame-duck Republican Senate could press ahead and put Trump’s pick on the court for his or her lifetime.

That would mean weeks more of bitter battles after the election. But that’s not all.

If the presidential election ends up being disputed, the final decision on who will be sworn in Jan. 20 could be up to the Supreme Court. The decisive vote could be cast by Trump’s newly confirmed justice.

More battles. More bitterness. How much can America take?