A tale of two camps

I asked the Massachusetts Department of Parks why its camp was largely empty. Nobody responded. I kept calling and emailing until, nine days later, someone told me that the department "had difficulties hiring seasonal employees."

Really? This summer, Massachusetts had the highest unemployment rate in America. The state offers to pay workers up to $25 an hour, including benefits. Yet, they can't find people who'd work outdoors in a beautiful place in the summer?

Maurice's Campground managed to hire enough staff. It has to because Maurice's is privately owned. If it doesn't please customers, then it can't stay in business.

"If there was no staff, we were the staff," owner John Gauthier said.

Gauthier innovates. Sometimes campers have helped clean the camp or staff the office. To save water, he charges customers 25 cents for six minutes in the shower. At the state camp, water is free; campers can waste all they want.

The government bought the property in 2019 for $3.6 million. Last year, the camp's revenue fell thousands short of its operating costs. Now it loses even more money because it's largely empty.

Public vs. private