A tough welcome to 2023

By now, decorations have most likely been tucked away, calendars adjusted to display either a patriotic scene or a gaggle of puppies, and resolutions, still fresh in our minds, may be teetering on an early break tomorrow.

To all, I wish you a happy, healthy and wonderful 2023!

Christmas Eve was a bit rough in the DeMarco household, since I had people coming to our house and a microwave that decided it had had enough around 9 a.m. that morning. The first item of business was a quick search on Amazon to purchase a brand spanking new one and to take advantage, hopefully, of next day delivery with Prime or pay an exorbitant amount to get it to our humble abode within a day or so.

And, yes, there was a super Panasonic, top of the line, that would arrive in two days, and it happened to be a Prime model, so no extra shipping charges were added in. Life was looking up!

So, Christmas Eve was a busy night for our oven and stovetop, which usually accumulates dust from sitting around and not being used, and me as I attempted to get everything hot and tasty at the same time and not burn the Pillsbury crescent rolls that always come out last. Those crescents make good use of the oven and never cease to fog my glasses as I open the oven door when they turn golden brown.

After a few days, and no microwave, I channeled my way to my Amazon orders and saw that tracking indicated it was “running late,” but did give me a tracking number. I was a little surprised to see that the U.S. Postal Service was the carrier and not FedEx or UPS or anyone in a big truck.

When the federal holidays were done, and life resumed to normal, I checked the mailbox for late arrival holiday cards and vendors that never fail to send bills on time. Inside was a light orange colored note from the U.S. Postal Service advising, “Sorry we missed you while you were out,” item too large for the mailbox, and advising us to schedule a redelivery.” The tracking number matched the number on the note for the microwave and three other packages that were “running late” from Amazon.

In other words, the USPS refused to deliver my microwave or any other bigger-than-a-breadbox item into the mailbox.

Now, yes, granted, there is a long driveway to my house, but we have a nice porch that usually sits still enough for package delivery. Plus, all the mail and overnight carriers know me, the old woman on the hill, because we seem to not only get our packages, but other peoples’ packages miles away. I do my best to get the carrier to come back and retrieve the misdirected package, fearing it’s medication for a poor soul waiting for it.

I went online to complete the redelivery form since no phone number was listed on Amazon or USPS. Amazon tracking for the microwave simply indicated, “We’re very sorry your delivery is late. We apologize for the inconvenience.” They advised me to call the post office.

Now I know many of you are thinking, “Well, it’s only a microwave and think about all the years you lived without one,” and you’re absolutely right. But once you have this gizmo and wrap your life and kitchen around it, it’s mighty difficult to do without one even for a day.

For instance, grocery shopping recently left me bored and nauseous. There would be no microwavable PF Chang’s frozen delicacies or Red Baron pepperoni pizza. My husband had to give up his White Castle sliders and my Lean Cuisine menu was put on hold.

For the past week, I’ve taken on a Julia Child role of chef in the kitchen preparing pork chops, steaks and Kentucky fried chicken a la DeMarco, all via the oven or electric fry pan. My husband has enjoyed the meals and, frankly, we’ve never spent so much time together in the kitchen as we have in the past week without our microwave.

However, one of the saddest sights I’ve ever seen was the other evening when I heard him sigh in the kitchen and saw that he had opened a box of Pop Secret extra butter popcorn and for a few seconds just stared at the bag realizing it used to be so easy slipping it in the microwave for three minutes and smelling that wonderful aroma.

We’ll continue to wait and see how and when our Panasonic will arrive. I’ll make a run to Food Lion tomorrow to get him a bag of already popped popcorn. Strangely, I’ve grown rather complacent after more than two weeks of waiting. Now, we’re taking bets to see if it ever will arrive.