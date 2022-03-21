A war against your lying eyes

More ominously: At this writing, four reporters have been killed by Russian forces. War being what it is, it's impossible to say definitively whether Brent Renaud, Pierre Zakrzewski, Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova and Yevhenii Sakun were specifically targeted. But Russia being what it is, it sure seems likely.

Yes, every nation at war seeks to control the flow of information, to shape the narrative to its advantage. That's why television and radio stations are prize targets for invading armies. But this feels like an Orwellian step beyond that, an extension of something with which we've become sadly familiar in this era of preposterous social-media conspiracies and multiple-choice truth. Meaning, an attempt not just to lie, but to overwrite reality.

America, unfortunately, has extensive recent experience with that. So it's hard to watch this with any sense of detachment, to observe as though through some intervening window, as the very idea of knowable things is mauled. No, this is frightening stuff.