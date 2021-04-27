A woman takes over the Parkway, and thanks to Josephus Daniels

“Throughout my life, the Blue Ridge Parkway has played a prominent role, with some of my most treasured memories being shaped along that winding road and in the national parks and communities beyond,” Swartout said. “The area’s landscape, arts, music and culture are deeply meaningful for me.”

The new superintendent will oversee the parkway’s 469-mile route through the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. Last year, the parkway had an estimated 14 million recreational visitors, making it one of the more-visited national parks in the U.S.

As a child, Swartout and her family backpacked and camped in the Smoky Mountains along and near the parkway. She said that she, her husband and their two children are “deeply connected to the area.”

With their children and two dogs, she and her husband plan to live in the Asheville area.

What Daniels has to do with the parkway’s location is a part of the story Anne Mitchell Whisnant tells in her 2006 UNC Press book “Super-Scenic Motorway: A Blue Ridge Parkway History.”

In 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt believed a program of massive public works would help the nation recover from the Great Depression.