A world in need of Irish wit and wisdom

But we must not lose hope. We must keep our spirits up and never stop striving to improve the world — a world that, despite our current setbacks, is improving the lives of millions more with each passing year.

This Irish poem provides wonderful guidance on how best to proceed with one’s life:

Here's to a fellow who smiles,

When life runs along like a song.

And here's to the lad who can smile,

When everything goes dead wrong.

Those of us lucky to be living in America enjoy more blessings than millions of others around the world — though we still have our challenges and improvements to make.

As we focus on improvements, however, let’s not lose focus on the many things we’ve got right.

This Irish insight should give us pause:

I complained that I had no shoes

Until I met a man who had no feet.