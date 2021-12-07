Abortion bans don't protect the rights of 'the people'

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments over a Mississippi law banning abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. The law roundly defies the court’s decisions affirming a right to abortion, but the state portrays the ban as the mildest of correctives.

All Mississippi wants the justices to do, insisted state solicitor general Scott Stewart, is defer to “the people.” The law, he said, came about because “many, many people vocally really just wanted to have the matter returned to them so that they could decide it — decide it locally, deal with it the way they thought best and at least have a fighting chance to have their view prevail.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh seemed to find the argument persuasive. It’s his understanding, he said, that Mississippi believes “this Court should be scrupulously neutral on the question of abortion, neither pro-choice nor pro-life.”

Letting the people decide, and aligning the court to neither promote nor prevent abortion, sounds sensible — even libertarian. What neither Stewart nor Kavanaugh acknowledged, though, is that, in a fundamental sense, these conditions have already been met.