Accountability, transparency and local government

Too often the news is dominated by what divides us as Americans. Yet, there are values I think we all believe in. These values need to be discussed more. Among those values are transparency and accountability in government. When government acts, timely and accurate information about those actions should be made available without discrimination to any citizen. When we operate with transparency and accountability, we limit the probability of economic corruption while creating a culture where everyone is an active participant and not only government insiders.

I serve in the NC House of Representatives in Raleigh, representing a rural eastern North Carolina district – Nash County. Recently two bills (House Bill 35 and House Bill 51) were introduced in the NC House that threaten these values of transparency and accountability. The bills would allow certain county governments to stop publicizing governmental and judicial notices in newspapers and online news sites and, instead, publish such information only on the county government website.