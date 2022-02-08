Achieving diversity requires intentionality

Which brings us to the most insidious criticism of this woman we’ve not yet met. Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, among others, has dubbed her a “beneficiary” of the dread affirmative action.

The term, of course, refers to setting aside a coveted slot — a job, a spot in school and now, apparently, a Supreme Court seat — for an applicant of the preferred race or gender. Think about that and then, think about this: Since 1790, there have been 115 Supreme Court justices; five have been women, two have been African American. So it seems fair to ask who, precisely is it that has had slots set aside for them and who has not?

The same goes for the institution in which Wicker serves: 1,994 senators, 58 of them women, 11 of them Black. Is it just coincidence that white men like Wicker got the nod roughly 97% of the time? Were they really the best, the brightest and the most deserving?