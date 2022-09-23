Act on substance, not sentiment

It was not one of those discourses famed for the golden voiced oratory ability of the speaker. Nor did it contain any of those immemorial phrases such as, “Give me liberty or give me death,” “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country” or “I have a dream.” Yet consistently, former President Richard Nixon’s “Checkers speech” is ranked as one of the 10 most decisive addresses in American history, and it was delivered on today’s date, Sept. 23, in 1952.

Its consequence determined his political career, eventually resulting in his election to the Oval Office. It also firmly established his political opponents’ antagonism, the upshot of which led to his eventual resignation and, perhaps more influentially, ushered in a heightened intrigue of politics through the news-mongering with which we yet contend today.

While Nixon was campaigning for the Republican presidential ticket, a fund had been established by Dana Smith to pay for expenses of transportation, mailings, phone calls and hotels bills, all of which were legitimate and practiced by other politicians. After appearing on “Meet the Press,” reporter Peter Edson, who had been the recipient of a “suggested” impropriety by Earl Warren, a failed Republican presidential nomination aspirant, asked then-Sen. Nixon about the fund. His factual column in turn was picked up by Leo Katcher of the New York Post, who referred to the matter with the suggestive terminology “the millionaires’ club.” In turn, it was reported by the United Press as the even more indicative title “Nixon’s Scandal Fund.” The Checkers speech eventually set the campaign back on course, and Sen. Nixon became Vice President Nixon, but the entire tone of the power of mass information had been embedded in American politics.

Today, we live with opinion-based journalism oftentimes presented as if it were news-based.

Why not? Opinion-based reporting is the hottest money making strategy in television. The average salary of news-based television anchors in the United States is about $62,000 whereas Sean Hannity is pulling in $40 million annually, Jake Tapper $4 million, Anderson Cooper $12 million, Tucker Carlson $6 million and Diane Sawyer $22 million.

Money makes people do crazy things.

But, after all this that may resound with a resigned, doomsday timbre, there seems to be an encouraging prospect on the horizon. Chris Licht recently took the reins of CNN, putting out the word that the banner “breaking news” was far too overused, and there would be a return to traditional factual-based news reporting as opposed to opinion. Hopefully, others in journalistic leadership positions will follow his example, but in truth, you and I have little influence over these directions.

There are two bottom lines for us man-on-the-street-type folks. First, few of us have a right to point an accusing finger at the mass media, because the gossip in the local church or neighborhood is every bit as ethically iniquitous — simply different in scale, not morals (and listening to the gossip is equal to spreading it). Second, the single most productive and responsible answer to gossip or “misinformation” is not to rely upon anyone else’s opinion, but to research the facts for oneself and act on substance, not sentiment.

I am persuaded that this was the gist of Jesus’ terse admonition in his Sermon on the Mount when he said, “Let your communication be ‘Yea, Yea, Nay, Nay,’ for whatever is more than that cometh of evil.”