Add student press freedom to the syllabus

Changing the status quo doesn't require a high-stakes court battle. Fourteen states have enacted New Voices legislation to shield student journalists from censorship, and seven more -- New York, New Jersey, Texas, Missouri, Nebraska, Kentucky and Hawaii -- are considering bills this year.

For skeptics wary of letting the proverbial inmates run the asylum, it's worth noting that the so-called adults in the room have amassed an abysmal track record. The most common causes of high school censorship are viewpoint-based discrimination (the principal doesn't like your politics) and image control (the story makes the school look bad).

Those aren't valid reasons to interfere with students' coursework. While some high school publications are extracurricular activities, most are produced in journalism and communications classes. And when principals swoop in to play censor, they undermine professional educators and throw out the approved curriculum to impose their own hasty, half-baked judgment calls.

The Journalism Education Association, a national organization for teachers and advisers, has endorsed New Voices laws, along with the National Scholastic Press Association and Associated Collegiate Press. That's because the bills curb administrators' worst impulses, but they also require students to report and publish responsibly.