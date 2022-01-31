Advice for Biden from a master

“Don’t sign on to work on that one."

Jay Robinson, who was the UNC System‘s vice president for public affairs and chief lobbyist, was training me to be his successor.

“Be careful,” he said, “This one is a loser. And it doesn’t pay to get yourself associated with proposals that are going to lose.”

I had told him about a good project that I wanted to help get legislative approval and funding.

He did not say it directly, because he did not want to disagree unnecessarily, but what he meant was that we needed to have the reputation for backing winners, not losers.

The project I had in mind was meritorious, but it was never going to get approval in the legislature.

"Don’t touch it,” he said.

“We want people in the legislature to see us as backers of winners and to see our proposals as likely winners. It would be terrible if they think we are promoting losers, ones that don’t have a chance.”