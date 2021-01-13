After the siege, we need civics education

Civics education would help all of us understand that, for all our noble aspirations, America remains a nation of contradictions, inconsistencies and hard truths. It would remind us that while America’s first immigrants came here seeking religious freedom, other people came here in chains.

It would remind us that our historic commitment to equality expressed in our founding documents was directly contradicted by slavery. Many of the Founding Fathers we revere were also slave owners.

It would show us that the same pioneers who tamed the American wilderness and created the breadbasket of the world also slaughtered millions of Native Americans with the approval and the assistance of our government.

A national commitment to civics would teach us that the Founding Fathers enshrined our freedoms in law in order to bolster a democracy, not to tear it down. They need to understand how fascist and totalitarian states control information to mislead people so that, when they hear the president describe the media as “enemies of the people,” they know he is doing it to avoid answering the kind of tough questions that journalists are paid to ask. That’s why free speech and freedom of the press are guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.