All I want for Christmas is the new vaccine

Now that we are well into the month of December, my three teenage daughters have provided me with their extensive Christmas lists — in electronic and hard copies — in triplicate. Full of the typical objects of adolescent desires like designer clothing, electronics, jewelry, and luxury vehicles, the lists read like the inventory of Elon Musk’s next yard sale.

My list, on the other hand, is simple. All I want for Christmas is for life to return to the way it was in the good old days of 2019 — and not just because I had less ear hair then.

Like virtually every other human on Earth, other than toilet paper manufacturers, I want the COVID-19 crisis to end. God willing, the end is on the horizon with the emergence of several vaccines.

Now, I realize that there is great debate about the safety of the vaccines and whether Americans should roll up the sleeves of their hazmat suits to take them.

I, for one, would be excited to accept these injections even if they had to be administered into my eyeballs or under my fingernails. Sure, the vaccines might cause me to grow an extra head or two, but at least my heads could be mask-free. Of course, I’m kidding. I know masks will still be required on all of my heads for the near future.