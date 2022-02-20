America: Is the land of plenty also good

Substitute Ore-Ida Golden fries for unleaded, and this moment feels much the same.

There's a scene in Robin Williams' 1984 film, "Moscow on the Hudson," where a group of Soviet performers visiting New York are allowed by their KGB handlers half an hour to shop at Bloomingdale's. These citizens of dull, gray Moscow surge into the shiny temple of American capitalism -- Clinique! Jordache! Calvin Klein! -- like children set loose in Santa's workshop, swarming over a rack of blue jeans the way hungry teenagers do pizza. Not even the KGB man is immune. "My God," he breathes happily, "what decadence!"

That scene opened in me a primal, patriotic pride. It seemed to validate every lesson I had ever learned about the exceptionalism of my country. America was a land of plenty and, therefore, a land of good.

But things are -- as the movie itself soon makes clear -- more complicated than that.

America remains a land of plenty, of course, but the present shortages are a poke in the eye to any sense of sacred national entitlement. It turns out this ability to have whatever, whenever, is fragile enough to be undone by idling trucks or an unruly virus.