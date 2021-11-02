America's nightmare

We are asked to believe her son's night terrors came from sex scenes? To phrase this delicately: Dreams inspired by sex scenes are usually rather more pleasant than that. So it seems reasonable to believe that what really triggered Murphy's son and thus, Murphy, was that malevolent poltergeist and the weight of hate, horror and history it carries.

The upshot is that Murphy ended up in a commercial last week for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, as Exhibit A in his argument that parents need more control over what their children are taught in schools. He's been blasted for the spot, Democrat Terry McAuliffe calling it a "racist dog whistle."

It won't surprise you to hear that Youngkin pleads innocent. Apparently, it's only coincidence that all this fits as neatly as a jigsaw puzzle piece with the ongoing GOP push to pass laws that ban the teaching of African-American history. To hear them tell it, "critical race theory" is out to burn their fields and sack their storehouses, and they must stop it by any means necessary.