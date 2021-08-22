And then the baby came

If you’ve seen or received many new baby announcements recently, you’re not alone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides birth rate by month data, showing July through October tends to be the most popular birth months in the U.S.

August is overall the most popular month for birthdays, which makes sense considering a late August birthday means December conception. Cold weather, snow, romantic fires and holiday parties create just the right equation for a bouncing baby boy or girl to arrive nine months later.

I smile to myself when either a new expectant father or mother insists that a new baby is not going to change their lives at all, and they’ll remain as active and free as pre-baby. Having had three babies firsthand, I already know how ridiculous that statement is.

One incident in particular sticks in my mind when I think about a new father I worked with and how he insisted that his new baby wasn’t going to make too much of a fuss in his neat, orderly life.

His name was Greg, and he boasted that he would have everything under control before and after the baby came because he had a “system” and he and his working wife would gallantly have it handled in the best way possible.