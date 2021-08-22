And then the baby came

If you’ve seen or received many new baby announcements recently, you’re not alone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides birth rate by month data, showing July through October tends to be the most popular birth months in the U.S.
August is overall the most popular month for birthdays, which makes sense considering a late August birthday means December conception. Cold weather, snow, romantic fires and holiday parties create just the right equation for a bouncing baby boy or girl to arrive nine months later.
I smile to myself when either a new expectant father or mother insists that a new baby is not going to change their lives at all, and they’ll remain as active and free as pre-baby. Having had three babies firsthand, I already know how ridiculous that statement is.
One incident in particular sticks in my mind when I think about a new father I worked with and how he insisted that his new baby wasn’t going to make too much of a fuss in his neat, orderly life.
His name was Greg, and he boasted that he would have everything under control before and after the baby came because he had a “system” and he and his working wife would gallantly have it handled in the best way possible.
Now, Greg was the nicest guy you’d ever want to call a friend or co-worker. Smart, vibrant, personable, he was climbing the ladder of success in public relations and the whole staff adored him and were very excited that he was going to be a father and thrilled when the baby finally arrived.
I was one of the office secretaries in those good old 1970 days and often marveled at Greg’s neatness in dress and in the way he kept his desk so orderly. The inbox and outbox tabs were clearly typed, and various colored folders meant something (blue = mail, red = signature, yellow = less important, and green = research material), and we had to make sure the contents were always in the correct folder.
As far as his personal life, I don’t think I ever saw him come to work with an uneven crease in his slacks, a wrinkle in his crisp white shirt, or a tie not perfectly straight and narrow on his chest.
Even when summer hit and the office A/C went down, Greg would never sweat, nor did he sweat when the copier conked out five minutes before a press conference.
He kept his cool inside and outside … and then the baby came.
It was on a Monday morning, around 10 minutes after 9 a.m., and one of the office crew brought up the fact that Greg had not yet arrived. He was never a minute late, hadn’t called in sick and it wasn’t a scheduled vacation day for him.
I called his home, but the call went to voicemail. We didn’t have the luxury of cellphones back then, so we waited patiently for Greg to arrive.
At 9:30, he had missed the daily morning meeting and by 9:45, the commissioner was pacing, anxious for a copy of the press release he was about to hand out at 10.
Finally, at 9:50, Greg walked into the office — only he didn’t look composed and self-assured as usual. His shirt was hanging out of his slacks, his tie was half on and half off, every cowlick was sticking up from his head, and if one could look closely, there was actual sweat under his armpits.
As senior secretary, I immediately walked into his office and slipped the door closed behind me as he threw his briefcase on the desk, scattering everything everywhere. The inbox and outbox went flying across the room and the only sound I heard from Greg was a guttural “Help.”
“You tidy yourself and I’ll calm the commissioner down,” I said, reaching into his top desk drawer and tossing a small can of hairspray in his direction.
I slipped out the door as Greg straightened his tie and ran a comb through his hair.
By 10:05, he walked into the board room and handed the commissioner his speech and all went splendidly.
Later that day, I cornered Greg in the lunchroom.
“What happened? Oversleep?”
“What sleep?” he said with a smile. “I don’t remember 10 minutes of undisturbed sleep since the baby came three months ago.”
“It’s tough,” I said, knowledgeable and baby-weary myself by my late 20s. I replenished his cup of black coffee.
“Yeah,” he said, “and then when I walked into her room to get her ready to take to the babysitter, oh, what a mess.”
“Mess?”
I knew Greg wanted to talk like all new fathers, mixing the good with the bad, because all new fathers needed to be heard by whoever would listen.
“Would you believe that she somehow got off her dirty diaper and … well, the stuff was everywhere? Crib, floor, her hair and then on me when I tried to pick her up. I held her about two feet away from me as I carried her to the bathtub.”
I wanted to say simply “stuff happens” with stuff actually being the contents of the dirty diaper, but I said instead, “You’re going to be a wonderful father, Greg.”
“Think so?”
“Sure. Just remember that she always comes first, even before the commissioner, and you’ll be spectacular. You may, however, want to keep an extra set of clothing in the office until she’s potty trained.”
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.