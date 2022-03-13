Answer to Putin in plain sight

You can do all of that and more and get away with it. What you cannot do is roll tanks into another country. That, apparently, is the sort of act that finally reminds people of good and evil in this world.

Ukrainians deserve our gratitude. Their heroism in the face of this brutal attack has shocked people into hard-headed realism. Putin did the one thing that no one can misinterpret or explain away. No more illusions. Aggressors are real. Freedom is worth defending.

The shift in attitudes toward Russia has been vertigo-inducing, but it remains to be seen whether it will stick. The human tendency toward complacency and denial is very strong. One way we'll know if the democracies have truly grappled with the moment is what they do on energy.

Without energy revenue, Russia is defanged. Oil and gas account for nearly 40% of Russia's federal revenue and 60% of exports. The old gibe that Russia is a "gas station with nukes" was only somewhat exaggerated. Europe currently relies on Russia for 40% of its energy needs. Unfortunately, the European Commission seems to be thinking very much inside the box, with an emphasis on "renewables and energy efficiency."