Ant problem? Soak your socks

Well, red ants discovered my hummingbird feeder even though it’s fairly high off the ground hanging on a steel shepherd’s hook.
The ants manage to get inside the feeder, but they can’t get out, so they make an unwelcome clog in the bottle that holds the hummingbird nectar. I’ve never seen a black ant try to climb the pole.
Ants and the crud they carry around with them (inside and out) can harm hummingbirds. So, what to do?
I read that ants hate mint. We have lots of mint in the herb plot, so I picked some and put the crushed plants around the base of the feeder pole. No dice. The ants still climbed up and down the pole to steal the nectar.
They actually used the nearby ferns to reach the pole. They are crafty. When I smeared a thick coating of petroleum jelly around the pole, they sacrificed a few of their fellows to build an ant bridge over the gooey stuff. So much for that idea.
I needed better mint. I mean, have you ever known information on the Internet to be wrong?
I got a bottle of cheap peppermint extract, much more potent and pungent than fresh-picked mint. I cut up an old cotton sock — lengthwise — leaving the toe as the middle of what became a long rag. I wrapped it around the pole several times, a few inches off the ground, and tied two granny knots.
Then I made a loud-smelling potion of one part extract and five parts water, and poured it on the old sock until it was soaked. Some of the mint solution dripped on the mulch, of course.
Hah! That did the trick. It’s been more than a week and no ants in the hummingbird feeder. The hummies don’t seem to mind, even though the sock still smells to high heaven. I will refresh the sock before it dries completely.
Mint also repels spiders and other crawly things (even mice) you don’t want in your house, so say Internet contributors. That led me to another bright idea. If you take an old sheet — ours are for a full bed — and cut it long-ways into four strips, you can tie them together to create a sheet rope that’s right at 25 feet long.
It wouldn’t take but a dozen or so old sheets to go all the way around the house, right up against the foundation. I figure 3 to 5 gallons of mint extract mixture ought to soak those sheets through and through. Instant moat. And it’s portable!
My wife was not impressed with my bright idea. Besides, we don’t have that many old sheets. I didn’t bother to tell her about my other grand idea for outdoor, mint-soaked sheets to frame the windows, just for good measure.
The “old folks” of my childhood once put kerosene on window sills to keep out bugs before screens became commonplace. Many used little vessels to contain the kerosene, by the way, although some people did rub kerosene on the outside edge of the sill.
I’m not anti-bug, but I don’t tramp around in their nests, and I don’t want them invading mine. Oh, well.
I saw a video long ago of an arachnologist talking about spiders (what else would an arachnologist talk about in a biology class?). He said that under most circumstances, indoors and out, a person is never more than 3 to 6 feet from a spider.
On that thought, mint extract is on the supermarket aisle where sugar, flour, spices, etc. are located.
A bit of advice: If you want to learn to clog, flat-foot or the Mexican hat dance, step on one of those big, fat, long-legged spiders if one gets on your porch or inside the house.
They are not poisonous, just big and ugly. And they are female. I say again, they are female. And quite likely fertile. If you smush one, you could end up with hundreds of little spiders skittering all over the place.
That happened to me and a colleague one time. All I can say is Bill Robinson and Willard Watson would have been proud of our performance.
