Apocalypse parade marches on US

Hurricane Sally has just pummeled the Florida Panhandle and the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama. Though it landed as "only" a Category 2, what made it disastrous was its slow crawl, drowning Gulf of Mexico communities in Book of Genesis-type flooding. Hurricanes these days have slowed down, science says, as temperatures warm.

Science also says that climate change helps feed the fiery apocalypse now tormenting California, Oregon and Washington. Asked about this when visiting the region, President Donald Trump responded, "I don't think science knows."

I happen to believe that Trump somewhat follows the science. In the new Bob Woodward book, Trump claims to have understood the threat of the rampaging coronavirus right from the start. And witness how a phalanx of guards at his rallies keep him far removed from his crowded, maskless supporters.

So it's not that he doesn't have some idea of the science. It's that the science is an inconvenience. Science offers a guide to address these crises, but doing so would require too much work and too much money, and, frankly, distract from the stock market.