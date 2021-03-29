Are we looking at a test of MMT?

Although the main principles of economics were established decades ago, the discipline constantly evolves. One of the most recent contributions has been a new field called “behavioral economics.” Here, scholars have developed ideas explaining why — in some cases — people appear to go against their own self-interest in making choices.

I have found the insights of behavioral economics exceedingly useful. Apparently, so too has the economics profession, as several leaders in the field have won Nobel Prizes in recent years.

There’s been another new development in economics that focuses on decisions impacting the big — or “macro” — economy rather than the individual — or “micro” — economy. The new development is termed “modern monetary theory,” or MMT. I’m sure its creators hope it will be as successful as behavioral economics. And they may not have to wait long because a big test of MMT could be approaching.

The main focus of MMT is on federal borrowing. Traditional economic theory states the federal government can pay for its spending in three ways. It can tax income away from households and businesses to fund the spending. Or, it can borrow money from private sources to pay for spending. Last, the federal government can borrow funds from the country’s central bank, the Federal Reserve.