Are we not entertained?

By extension, they drag the rest of us, too. It's not just that they coarsen the culture, though that's bad enough. But what's worse is, they steal attention from more important matters. Take the Gosar hearing. How much time and energy do you suppose lawmakers had to divert to his puerile post? Whatever it was was time not spent dealing with an unprecedented conflux of challenges, including inflation, a broken supply chain, racial strife, the misinformation crisis, the insurrection and the failing health of our only planet.

Big things are at stake, much bigger than whether Paul Gosar has his wrist slapped. Yet we -- media, voters and lawmakers alike -- do not seem to really get it. We obsess on questions -- Will Biden's slumping approval rating hinder his re-election? Is Vice President Harris feeling slighted? Can Liz Cheney keep her seat? -- that feel like normal, that feel like 1987 or 2005 and, thus, that feel disconnected from the urgency of this strange and critical moment in our history. We need to stop treating this like it's normal. Normal is the last thing it is.