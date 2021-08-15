August and the last days of summer

First of all, before you start reading this column, please accept my apologies for all of you born or married in the month of August. Augustans are wonderful people and it’s the actual month of August itself that ranks as my least favorite month of the year.

In trying to figure out why August ranks so low in my personal stratosphere, I wondered if it could be because August signifies that summer is winding down and fun in the sun is coming to an end. No, that can’t be the reason, because I very rarely leave the cool house in the North Carolina summertime heat except to get into a pre-cooled car for a trip to the grocery store. Even the dogs prefer a cool floor to a hot porch and seem to hibernate like bears in August.

Could the thought of dying flowers depress me? No, we don’t have that problem because we don’t grow any. Since we face the sun for a big portion of the day, the only flowers that seem to do well are the plastic kind.