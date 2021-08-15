August and the last days of summer

First of all, before you start reading this column, please accept my apologies for all of you born or married in the month of August. Augustans are wonderful people and it’s the actual month of August itself that ranks as my least favorite month of the year.
In trying to figure out why August ranks so low in my personal stratosphere, I wondered if it could be because August signifies that summer is winding down and fun in the sun is coming to an end. No, that can’t be the reason, because I very rarely leave the cool house in the North Carolina summertime heat except to get into a pre-cooled car for a trip to the grocery store. Even the dogs prefer a cool floor to a hot porch and seem to hibernate like bears in August.
Could the thought of dying flowers depress me? No, we don’t have that problem because we don’t grow any. Since we face the sun for a big portion of the day, the only flowers that seem to do well are the plastic kind.
I know it also has nothing to do with missing the hordes of insects that descend on us starting in early June and ending at the end of August. Last year, it was stink bugs, the year before spiders, and this year it’s yellowjackets. I got the first sting of my life from one of these horrible insects and found out that a yellowjacket bite not only stings, but it sticks around for a few weeks if it bites you right in your ankle bone.
Determined to find some good stuff about August, I turned to Google and came across a little history. According to thefactsite.com, August was once the sixth month of the year rather than its current place as the eighth. In the original 10-month Roman calendar, the month went by the name of Sextilis, meaning “the sixth month” in Latin. It wasn’t until around 700 BC that August was rudely shoved back in the order of months when January and February were added to the beginning of the year by King Numa Pompilius (I guess as king, he could do that).
August has also changed its number of days multiple times. In the 10-month Roman calendar, the months all had either 30 or 31 days, totaling 304 days in the year. Not only did Pompilius add January and February to the calendar, but he also reduced the number of days in August down to 29. It wasn’t until Julius Caesar introduced the Julian calendar that it was left with 31 days, and it’s stayed the same ever since.
August is also a little bit unique. In a standard year, there is no other month that begins on the same day of the week as August. In a leap year, however, August begins on the same day of the week as February (yes, I checked the calendar for this one).
Many countries in Europe see August as a holiday period, so you’ll find major European cities such as Paris almost completely empty of locals. However, tourists double!
Back in the days of the Anglo-Saxons, August was called Weod Monath. Its translation of “weed month” is quite literal – in this month, weeds and other plants grow the fastest in the northern hemisphere.
On Aug. 6, 1762, the first-ever sandwich was created, at least with such a name. It was named after the Earl of Sandwich when he requested a dish involving meat between two pieces of bread. As the story goes, he requested it as he was in the middle of a gambling game and didn’t want to interrupt it.
Those born in August are brought into this world under one of two-star signs. If you were born before Aug. 22, you’re considered to be a Leo. If you’re born on Aug. 23 or later, you’re a Virgo. Leos are said to be very proud people who display great leadership. Virgos, on the other hand, are analytical and hardworking people, while still being kind and loyal.
August also has two birth flowers – the vibrant multicolored gladiolus and the deep crimson poppy. The gladiolus flower is said to represent generosity, strength of character and deep sincerity. The poppy flower couldn’t be more different though, as it is a sign of imagination, eternal sleep and oblivion.
There are some holidays spread throughout August which are celebrated in different parts of the world. On Aug. 1, there is World Scout Scarf Day. Aug. 5 is National Underwear Day, Aug. 11 is Mountain Day, Aug. 16 is National Rum Day and Aug. 20 is World Mosquito Day.
Here’s one for trivia players: August is a relatively common name for boys in Sweden. In 2014, it was reported to be the 55th most common name for newborn baby boys. Ironically, however, only 22% of Swedish boys named August were actually born in August.
Need a gift for a birthday in August? Unlike other months, August has just one birthstone – peridot. One of the lesser-known gems, peridots come in shades from grass-green to a more earthy olive hue. They’re rare and can only be found from two very different sources: formed deep in the earth and expelled to the surface along with lava, and they can be found in meteorites.
That makes August pretty darn special!
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.