Autumn’s beauty is restoring

Sure, passions are heightened right now. The hyperbole and vitriol in our political discourse has made reasoned discussions almost impossible. Emotion — hatred, anger and violence — is becoming commonplace in the streets and at political rallies.

Our next president is important, indeed, but not so important that anyone should threaten violence and rioting if they don’t get their way.

The integrity of our political system — in which our “revolutions” occur on a regular, well-organized basis through peaceful elections — is far more important than any individual candidate or campaign.

We need to take a chill pill, America — and open our hearts and minds to autumn’s beauty.

I’m blessed to have a nice, big yard surrounded by woods in the country. I built a big fire pit around which can gather several people — even during this pandemic, when we’re asked to stay 6 feet apart.

One of my favorite things to do this time of the year is to bring together friends from all my activities — people from different walks of life.