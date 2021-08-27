Awakening the power of God inside of us

But none of that is the subject of today’s emphasis.

Perhaps one of the most neglected aspects of the spiritual life is the power of God that lies hibernating within us, but sadly needs to be awakened. Writing to the Ephesian church, Paul referred to this as God’s ability to do abundantly more than we ever imagined because of his power within us.

Within each of us, with every encounter we have each day with another person, lies the opportunity to improve a human relationship. And every ameliorated relationship has the potential of positively affecting another, and it, yet another. An affirming expression to a stressed out worker may easily become the “cup of cold water” that they need for encouragement that day. Perhaps it is as simple as saying “please” or “thank you,” allowing someone else to go before you in a line at the bank or the grocery store. Of course there are larger opportunities as well — volunteering at hospitals, churches, food pantries, clothes providers, for example.

But one has to step up to the plate, so to speak, and take advantage of the possibility to alter our little corner of the world.