Awakening the power of God inside of us

The historical event whose anniversary is celebrated today is a favorite illustration for many preachers as it has to do with the power of nature.
Such a sermon can contain any number of examples, which congregations love to imagine, and the pulpiteers enjoy the attention they receive. On Aug. 27, today’s date, in 1883, Indonesia’s Mount Krakatoa exploded with a fury Earth had not witnessed before or since in human history.
Immediately, a sound wave left the crater to reach literally thousands of miles away and is still recognized as the loudest sound ever caused upon the face of the globe. With a single eruption, measuring about 30,000 atomic bombs, the volcano blew enough soil and rock into the atmosphere that, if one were to equate it with a football field, it would require a stack of them more than 460 miles high. The resulting tsunami was the height of a 10-story building (Comparatively, the Japanese tsunami of 2011 was one fourth that size.).
One’s mind naturally drifts to other demonstrations of nature’s power. A tropical storm passing over Barrow Island, Australia, left the world a wind record of 254 miles per hour. The sun puts out enough energy every second equivalent of one trillion mega-bombs or, at the present energy consumption of the human race, enough sufficient for civilization to utilize for another 500,000 years.
But compared to God’s power, Mount Krakatoa was nothing but a burp, a tsunami a ripple in a goldfish tank, the sun a mere flickering candle, a hurricane a simple spring shower, a tornado a summer breeze, and an earthquake a mere muscle twitch.
But none of that is the subject of today’s emphasis.
Perhaps one of the most neglected aspects of the spiritual life is the power of God that lies hibernating within us, but sadly needs to be awakened. Writing to the Ephesian church, Paul referred to this as God’s ability to do abundantly more than we ever imagined because of his power within us.
Within each of us, with every encounter we have each day with another person, lies the opportunity to improve a human relationship. And every ameliorated relationship has the potential of positively affecting another, and it, yet another. An affirming expression to a stressed out worker may easily become the “cup of cold water” that they need for encouragement that day. Perhaps it is as simple as saying “please” or “thank you,” allowing someone else to go before you in a line at the bank or the grocery store. Of course there are larger opportunities as well — volunteering at hospitals, churches, food pantries, clothes providers, for example.
But one has to step up to the plate, so to speak, and take advantage of the possibility to alter our little corner of the world.
A former missionary, Herbert Jackson, tells of his first station in the mission field, where he was assigned an aged car that could not be started without a push. He did his best and soon learned to always park on a hill that would allow him to coast. This continued for years before he was to be relocated to another field of service. Upon meeting his replacement missionary, he thought it best to demonstrate to the new person his method of starting the car, whereupon, the young man merely raised the hood, noticed and reconnected two wires that had come loose, and the car was fine.
How often are we similarly spiritually negligent? Major opportunities of service are completely missed because we are derelict in minor efforts.
J.B. Phillips’ translation of Paul’s words reads, “How tremendous is the power available to us who believe in God.”
With each little connection of our spirits to God’s spirit, the power flows and the world is healed.
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.