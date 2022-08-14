Barbie Heroine Collection inspires

For parents introducing their young children to the adventure of collecting their first Barbie doll, or to those of all ages who continue to treasure their collectable Barbie dolls throughout the years, there is a new line of Barbies that made news because it was surprising to see no-frills, outdoorsy, animal behavior expert and conservation activist Jane Goodall as the latest and greatest Barbie doll (accompanied by her famous chimpanzee, David Greybeard).

The Jane Goodall doll is just one of the latest members of toy maker Mattel’s “Barbie Inspiring Women Series” honoring historical and contemporary heroines. Goodall joins aviator Amelia Earhart, NASA mathematician and physicist Katherine Johnson, artist and political activist Frida Kahlo, tennis great Billie Jean King, medical reformer Florence Nightingale, and early civil rights activist and journalist Ida B. Wells, whose Barbie debuted in January.

The series was launched on International Women’s Day in 2018, part of Mattel’s response to mothers’ concerns about their daughters’ role models. To date, there are nearly a dozen “inspiring” Barbies with each doll accompanied by information about her namesake’s achievements and influence. Instead of being generic plastic bodies to be clothed and posed, the dolls were now pitched as “real” women, with Mattel engaged in “shining a light on empowering role models past and present in an effort to inspire more girls.”

Barbie has certainly come a long way since she was first manufactured in 1959 and became synonymous with what feminists saw as the objectification and commodification of women. Breaking that stereotype was that some of the world’s most famous and groundbreaking women, who sought careers outside their physical appearance, were now being reimagined as plastic dolls and considered collectables for generations to come.

Despite many advances for women, the persistence and reinvention of heroic iconography for women continues to value image over substance. And because of their iconic appeal, throughout history it has been common for heroines to be used for commercial purposes.

In the 19th century, for example, British sea heroine Grace Darling’s image appeared on chocolate boxes and was used to advertise soap. Since her death in 1954, Frida Kahlo’s face has promoted everything from tequila to lip gloss. And Marilyn Monroe’s image has endured to sell any number of products, even though that beautiful blonde has been dead since 1962.

The appropriation of heroic women of substance as plastic Barbies should not surprise us, because dolls have a long and rich history. They’ve appeared as representational figures, including gods and royalty, or dressed in distinct costumes representing national identities. They’ve even served as lucky charms and voodoo amulets.

As they evolved from eclectic homemade rag, woolen and wooden figures to mass-produced commercial objects, they became important in children’s gender role play. Rehearsing for their adult years, boys played with toy soldiers, action figures and superheroes, while girls had baby dolls to tend to and model figures to dress and groom alluringly.

The Inspiring Women series can be seen as a positive development, encouraging empowerment by including a diverse range of ethnicities to appeal to girls whose communities were previously not represented as Barbies.

Overall, however, Barbie has a lot of work to do to overcome her image as the antithesis of the feminist goal of freeing girls and women from lives that cast them as “living dolls.” Barbie has been criticized by social scientists for promoting a white, idealized body type that advanced a compulsory heterosexuality and subservience. The call was for women to escape inferior lives as “sex objects” and instead to pursue “real” lives and be recognized for their achievements.

On the other side of the spectrum, too many women throughout past decades, and even more so today, continue to undergo plastic surgery to mimic the Barbie body. As the feminist writer Martine Delvaux saw it, “Barbie is the image of what happens to women, their invisible and silent murder.”

However, with all points laid on the table, to me, the introduction of this new line of Barbie dolls can only have a positive impact on the children who are blessed to be gifted with them. When you purchase an Inspiring Women Barbie doll, you don’t simply unbox a plastic doll, but you have the history of the woman associated with the doll. Some of the dolls I saw advertised on the Barbie website I wasn’t familiar with, so not only do our children enjoy this new line of dolls with stories to study, but we, as adults, can share in the history with them.

For example, I had to use Google to learn why Ida B. Wells was selected, but now, even in my 70s, there is room for knowledge via the Barbie collection. Ms. Wells was an American investigative journalist, educator and early leader in the civil rights movement and one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Over the course of a lifetime dedicated to combating prejudice and violence, and the fight for African American equality, especially that of women, Wells arguably became the most famous Black woman in the United States.

The other dolls in the collection I was familiar with: Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, Susan B. Anthony, Ella Fitzgerald, Helen Keller, Eleanor Roosevelt, and, of course, Jane Goodall. I had to research Alex Morgan and found out that she has broken boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls. Long before becoming co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, Alex demonstrated her winning attitude on and off the field. From winning FIFA Women’s World Cup championships, to being named ESPY’s Female Athlete of the Year, bringing home the gold with her team, and appearing on the cover of Time magazine, Alex’s ability to excite her fans stretches far beyond the field.

I learned about Naomi Osaka, too. After beginning her professional tennis career in 2013, Osaka quickly rose through the ranks, eventually making history in 2018 as the first Japanese player to win a major title in a singles match. She returned to win another major title in 2019, propelling her to the No. 1 tennis player in the world. Osaka went on to win her fourth major title in 2021. Known for using her platform to speak out about issues surrounding human rights and racial injustice, Naomi is a force, on and off the court.

And keeping with environmental protection, Barbie has thought of everything, because another new collection is the Barbie Eco Leadership Team, which includes four unique dolls that come with career-related clothing and accessories: a conservation scientist, a renewable energy engineer, a chief sustainability officer, and an environmental advocate. Best of all, the set of dolls are made from recycled plastic (excluding the head and hair), wear clothing made from recycled fabric and are certified CarbonNeutral products.

Check this set out as we approach holiday time!