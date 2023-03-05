It’s Academy Award time again on the evening of March 12 and I thought it might be fun to do this column about famous lines we all know from memory that weren’t actually in the script. I’ve captured the movies and lines I’m familiar with, but there are many others to be found on www.bestlifeonline.com.

Many decades ago, actors and actresses were confined to the exact lines of their scripts. In fact, Bette Davis had tumultuous relationships with her directors when insisting the dialogue needed some work and constantly adlibbed. Her famous, “Fasten your seat belts. It’s going to be a bumpy night,” in “All About Eve” was considerably the best line in the multi award-winning movie. The movie didn’t get Bette an Oscar (she was robbed), but it did win Best Picture.

In the 1976 classic movie “Taxi Driver,” Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) prepares to help a young prostitute escape her pimp. As he amps himself up in his apartment, Bickle talks to himself in the mirror, delivering the memorable line, “You talkin’ to me?” The script itself actually had no lines for De Niro to recite, simply stating, “Bickle speaks to himself in the mirror.” De Niro came up with all the lines on his own, and it’s a line loved by multi-generations of movie goers.

Everyone agrees that “Jaws” was the best shark movie of all time and the best line in the film, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat,” Chief Martin Brody (Roy Schneider) utters after he and viewers get their best look yet at the terrifying, massive great white shark fits perfectly. Schneider famously added the line in himself, but it turns out he didn’t just think of it off the top of his head. It had been a line that was floating around the set for a long time. Why? It seems the producers of the movie were notoriously cheap, which is part of the reason why they had to film on a very small boat in the first place. But the line became a filler any time anything went wrong on set, even if it was something insignificant like lunch arriving late. Schneider used the line in one take, and it worked so well that it had to be kept in.

When Paulie Gatto (Johnny Martino) double-crosses Vito Corleone in “The Godfather” movie, he’s ordered to be killed. Peter Clemenza (Richard Castellano) and a henchman take Paulie outside the city, where he’s shot in the back of the head (they play tough in Godfather flicks). When Clemenza goes back to the car, he tells the henchman to “Leave the gun.” That line was in the script, but Castellano threw in the line, “Take the cannoli.” Director Francis Ford Coppola loved the line and decided to keep it in the film.

Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) is only on screen for 25 of the 120 minutes of “The Silence of the Lambs,” but his performance became iconic, catapulting the character to universal fame and earning Hopkins an Academy Award for Best Actor. Lecter steals every scene he’s in, especially the one where he delivers his masterful line, “I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.” Lecter pauses, then makes a gross hissing sound. The added sound effect wasn’t in the script and hadn’t been rehearsed. Hopkins made it up. The camera cuts to FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), who remains stunned and speechless. Foster didn’t know how to react, and it just fit too well in the scene to be cut.

In a movie like “Titanic,” it’s hard to imagine that one of the most famous lines of the entire film was totally ad-libbed, but the famous scene where Leonardo DiCaprio starts shouting, “I’m king of the world,” was never written in the original script. Rather, the famous line was first said by DiCaprio when he got on the boat prior to the shoot. James Cameron loved the line and insisted it get added to the script as a way to add a little carefree joy to the romance scene.

There’s no movie line more loved than, “Here’s looking at you kid,” from “Casablanca.” The line is still said today as a part of pop culture, but if the actors stuck to the script, it never would have been said. Humphrey Bogart said the famous line to Ingrid Bergman while teaching her how to play poker during an onset break. Much like Titanic’s famous line, it was incorporated into the script due to its unique twist on words.

An action movie from start to finish, “Terminator 2” has tons of lines that make people smile with nostalgia and cheer on the good guys. Much of this movie was carefully planned out and choreographed to perfection. The line, “I need a vacation,” though, wasn’t a planned one. It just slipped out of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s mouth and ended up making everyone laugh enough to include it as part of the script.

Jack Nicholson shouting “Here’s Johnny” is undoubtedly one of the most memorable moments from “The Shining,” but the line was made up by Nicholson, who destroyed nearly 60 doors trying to get the scene right. He was using a hatchet on the bathroom door in the scene. Perhaps even more surprisingly, the line almost didn’t make it past the cutting room. It did and the rest is history.

In “The Empire Strikes Back,” the script called for Han Solo (Harrison Ford) to say “I love you, too” to Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) after she told him that she loved him. However, Ford truly believed that it would be out of character for Han Solo to say it, so he said “I know” instead. Female moviegoers were a bit perturbed and thought he was stuck up and chauvinistic, but the film still made box office millions.

Check out the rest of famous one liners and enjoy the Oscars!