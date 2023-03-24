Back in the 1980s, I had a ministerial friend whom I greatly respected. He consistently delivered the highest quality sermons of any preacher I have ever known, and his attention to the spiritual/emotional needs of his parishioners was simply self-sacrifice. He was by far the best pastor I have known in my half a century of church work.

But his career bore out the truth of the little-known expression “Nothing breeds failure like success!” Although he was at that time pastor of a church with a couple thousand members, I knew he was being courted by a congregation with several thousand people. I asked him if the offer was tempting but was totally taken aback when his response, instead of being a simple “yes” or “no,” was, “My next church is going to be a little rural church with less than 100 members!”

After my shock wore off, he explained.

“I haven’t had a day’s rest in years,” my friend said. “There is always an emergency, another sermon to prepare, a staff problem, a church program to push or a conflict between two personalities. Every weekend has a funeral or a wedding and sometimes both. My next congregation is going to be too small for all these headaches.”

This conversation came back to my mind when I realized that about the same time a historical event occurred that in many ways is analogous to the present-day church circumstance. On March 23 of 1989, the Exxon Valdez ran aground in Prince William Sound, Alaska, devastating 1,300 miles of coastline with crude oil, killing 250,000 sea birds, 2,800 sea otters, 300 harbor seals, 250 bald eagles, 22 killer whales and billions of salmon and herring. The success of oil had proven a disaster for nature, just as my friend’s spiritual compassion and capabilities were killing him.

One of my biggest gripes of today’s church life is that far too many congregations have adopted the corporate model of the business world and have applied it to ministry. Those churches have largely succeeded with millions of dollars in offerings, expansive and expensive facilities and programs for every cause under the sun. Yet often times, worshipers sharing the same pew know as little about one another as the attendants at a city-wide football game, and the pastor oftentimes cannot even name the couple for whom she or he officiates their wedding or the deceased for whom she or he performs their eulogy. Worse, frequently these duties are passed on to the next staff minister who simply takes the next assignment.

In my humble opinion, there were three problems in common with the cause of the Exxon Valdez catastrophe and the failure of the modern church: baggage, materialism and navigation.

The Exxon Valdez was carrying 200,000 tons (11 million gallons) of crude oil. That is a lot of baggage. Once it was determined that the ship would run aground, it was too late. All the sophisticated engineering in the world cannot stop a body so cumbersome and heavy in a short space. Like many a megachurch, the ship was a worldly success, but its disaster was beyond control.

The only purpose of the ship was to carry oil for the profit of the Exxon Corporation. Churches, ministers and parishioners can be just as materialistic as any board of directors. Never mind a business’ well-groomed advertisements as how they are protecting the environment while making life convenient to you. They are making money! And ignore the flamboyant church program that does not even know your name, but solicits your dollars. There is going to be a payday. In the environmental recovery program of the oil spill, each rehabilitated otter required an $80,000 treatment. (Upon the release of the first three otters back into the sound, the celebrating crowd cheered and applauded until they watched a school of killer whales attack and eat the otters. Exxon went on making the “dough-re-me.”)

Additionally, the two main attributable causes of the Exxon Valdez running aground were sleep deprivation of the crew and attempting to save time by skirting the assigned shipping channel. In short, not adhering to appropriate navigation. Will Rogers once said, “We spend half our lives trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed to save.”

Another way of saying all of this is that we have been so intent on applying market strategies, controlling the finances and organizing the church bureaucracy, that we have failed to listen to the voice of the Good Shepherd who says, “My sheep hear my voice and follow me.”