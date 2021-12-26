Biden faces limits of his power

Not that Biden has much power to make policy changes, as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has reminded him. Manchin was potentially the decisive vote to pass the president’s huge Build Back Better package. But on Sunday, he said he would oppose it, at least in its current form.

With that, a large chunk of Biden’s domestic agenda appears to be sitting on a pile of tinder that is soaked in gasoline, ready to go up in smoke. His promises on climate change, family support, health care and affordable housing may amount to a litany of inaction.

President Harry Truman could empathize. “I sit here all day trying to persuade people to do the things they ought to have sense enough to do without my persuading them,” he lamented. “That’s all the powers of the president amount to.”

The plight he lamented is particularly pronounced for Biden, whose party has a slim majority in the House and the slimmest possible majority in the Senate — giving any Democratic senator a veto over almost any major legislation.

The White House and progressives in Congress can denounce Manchin all they want, but he has no reason to fear them. The condemnations will only bolster his standing in a state where Biden got less than 30% of the vote.