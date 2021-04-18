Biden faces tragic truth about Afghanistan

For most of the past 20 years, the United States has had a clear policy in Afghanistan: avoiding reality. We kept telling ourselves that if we stuck it out a while longer and did one thing or another differently, the outlook would brighten, paving the way for us to leave in the glow of victory. But that improvement never came. President Joe Biden has now faced the immutable facts that have long been denied, and he intends to act in deference to them by withdrawing American forces, come what may. Twenty years of futility, in his mind, are enough.

Governing often requires choosing not between a good and a bad alternative but between one that is terrible and one that is worse. Biden harbors no illusions about the consequences of leaving Afghanistan to its fate. But he also has no illusions about our chances of preventing those consequences, whether we leave in five months or five years.

It was hard to imagine this endless entanglement in 2001, when the U.S. launched a war in response to the 9/11 attacks. In a matter of weeks, we toppled the Taliban government and forced al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden into hiding. It was a stunning triumph that did President George W. Bush proud.