Biden’s mandate goes too far

RALEIGH — I got the COVID-19 vaccine shortly after it became publicly available. I did so because I was persuaded that the benefits of vaccination far outweighed the risk.

Over the subsequent months, the case for vaccination has only gotten stronger. While the delta variant is easier to spread than prior strains, the best-available evidence is that about one in 5,000 vaccinated people are testing positive for the virus. Unvaccinated Americans are nearly five times more likely to get infected. More importantly, the death rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated people are wildly disproportionate. The unvaccinated are 10 times as likely to be hospitalized and 11 times as likely to die from COVID-19.

In other words, for the vast majority of people eligible for vaccination, saying yes is the right answer. It’s the right answer for your own health and for your families’ well-being. It’s also the right answer to alleviate stress on hospitals and medical personnel. There are some exceptions. But don’t ask the Internet if you’re one of them. Ask your doctor.