Biden’s Supreme Court commission objective

The commission would address such topics as “the genesis of the reform debate; the court’s role in the constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the court; the membership and size of the court; and the court’s case selection, rules and practices.”

Tucked in there near the conclusion, one finds the only issue that genuinely matters — “the membership and size of the court.”

At his core, Biden is an institutionalist who believes in a government of order and balance with each branch respecting the constitutional prerogatives of the others and paying deference to the principle of co-equality.

He is also a centrist, a believer in building consensus, receptive to negotiation and compromise — qualities dismissed by the far left and many on the right as outdated and quaint notions no longer relevant in today’s polarized political environment.

It was little noticed, but the White House provided further explanation of the commission’s role: It will not deliver specific recommendations to Biden at the conclusion of its report, and its findings will merely guide Biden’s thinking on the matter.