Biden voters should know it's over, too

But there's another interpretation: A world that was hanging on to his every crazy post was tuning out. What could Trump say at this point that would capture attention? He could say that Biden actually won. And once we were listening again, he could bang out a contradiction.

A more relevant slip of the tongue came from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He referred to Trump as the "former president." Trump doesn't become officially "former" until Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

Trump is busily raising money off the nonsense claim that the election was stolen. His people are still sending out hysterical "Official Election Defense Fund" emails demanding money. The small print says that some of the cash will go to paying off campaign debt. Nowhere does it say that some of the dough might end up in Trump's own pockets, but given his rap sheet for grifting, that destination also seems quite plausible.

Should we care that Trump is conning the little people in his cult? I know I don't.

In the meantime, Republican officials interested in saving their reputations are drifting back to reality and acknowledging Trump's defeat. The ones who won't are in the sites of the Lincoln Project, the "Never Trump" Republicans who vow to continue ridding the country of Trumpism.