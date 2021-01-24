Biggest test will be fixing vaccine mess

As Stanford University’s Larry Diamond, a leading expert on democratic systems around the world, said recently. “The world is very shaken with this drama and the sense it confers of American democracy … in crisis and chaos, after years of deepening polarization and the pathetic spectacle of the U.S. government in managing the pandemic and becoming the (global) epicenter.”

Indeed, many Americans don’t realize how much this perception of a broken America was strengthened even before Jan. 6, by the Trump administration’s COVID-19 failures. U.S. technological prowess has long been regarded as the gold standard internationally, so allies and adversaries were startled to watch the Trump administration let the pandemic rip.

Rollout issues

And the impressive U.S. success in vaccine development was overshadowed by the lack of a national plan for the rollout, leaving it entirely to states who don’t have the manpower or funds. Hospitalizations and deaths exploded in recent weeks, as the outgoing president ignored them.

Meantime, although the coronavirus surged again in Europe and Asia, many countries had done so well in flattening the curve that their relative numbers of fatalities and hospitalizations are nowhere near the out-of-control figures in the United States.