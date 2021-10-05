Bland Simpson’s North Carolina

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his first section, “This Wet and Water-Loving Land,” Simpson takes readers up and down the coast from “sleepy Plymouth,” to the British Cemetery on Ocracoke Island, through the swampy land of the Lumbee along the Lumber River, winding up in Southport and its gravesites “beneath the bending and yearning live oaks, the small sassafras, the unmoving Spanish moss.”

In his second section, “Short Hills and Sand Hills,” he guides us across the Piedmont including poignant stops from his boyhood in Chapel Hill’s Battle Woods, Forest Theatre and Gimghoul Castle.

He shows us other underappreciated sites all over the region, including, for instance, “The Uwharries stand tall and proud high above the same-named river that flows through them, national forest and a mountain range (one of the oldest on earth) comprising the biggest wilderness in the middle of North Carolina, a great wild country scarcely known, if at all, to most of our citizens. South and west of Asheboro, west of Troy and the state zoo and the state pottery center in Seagrove, this 50,000-acre big empty with its almost 1,000-foot peaks lures wild spirits to it, for the Uwharries are full of streams, trails and ghosts.”