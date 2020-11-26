Blessings old and new adorn Thanksgiving

Yeah, we had a lot of carbs. I don’t think that’s changed much for anybody over the years. I was lucky to be part of a family (Dad’s and Mom’s) where all the women and a few of the men had kitchen skills to the max.

We needed all the trunk space in the cars just to go on a picnic, much less produce the Thanksgiving Day meal.

Maw whistled softly while she worked, no matter what she was doing. Her whistling was so soft I could never make out the tunes, but I know she whistled more than one because the cadence changed. She did not stop just because she had a house full of people at Thanksgiving or Christmas.

It was the sound of comfort.

We had Thanksgiving other places, too. One time, an uncle and aunt on Mom’s side of the family had everybody over for a feast. We got together many times, but this was when they lived in a two-bedroom, one-bath garage apartment. The main bedroom was bigger than the living room.

Nonetheless, there was room for eight adults and four children, of which I was the oldest. We had every inch of the kitchen and dining room occupied. The last person sat down only when the turkey was brought to the extended table and the oven door closed.