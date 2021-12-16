'Bodyright' can't right online wrongs

American courts are running away from that misguided idea rather than embracing it. There’s a historical First Amendment exception for fighting words, but it’s so seldom invoked that contemporary scholars question whether it remains good law.

Bodyright’s obvious allusion to copyright could sow confusion on intellectual property issues that many social media users already misunderstand.

Describing the encircled “b” symbol as “the heart of the bodyright movement,” the UNFPA encourages people to add the mark to their pictures by downloading stickers or using the bodyright tool on its website. Yet you already own the copyright on your original photos, whether they’re works of fine art or hastily snapped selfies.

“Without my consent, it’s not your content,” a Twitter ad for the bodyright campaign asserts. That implies the movement seeks to require permission for any use of a person’s likeness regardless of who created the image. Aside from advertising, such sweeping publicity rights do not and cannot exist here.