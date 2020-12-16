Book takes us back to Falls

The guide, who is the story’s narrator explains: “On the cheap tour, I lead Yankees straight to Town Hall, right past secret sites of major vigilante mishaps. Mind you, I withhold nothing out of laziness. I simply foresee which group is historically minded — like you all are.”

Longtime fans of Gurganus will appreciate the inside look at his favorite town. Newcomers will find that the tour of Falls forms the basis for another engaging Gurganus tale.

The new book includes one of my favorites. In “A Fool for Christmas,” Vernon Ricketts, a pet store manager at a mall near Falls, is the lead character and narrator. He is the fool for Christmas who cannot resist a call to take care of a homeless teenager, keep her warm and help her hide from the security officer, who is dedicated to getting such undesirables out of the mall. The teenager is pregnant, and Gurganus’s story draws on the biblical account of Christ’s birth in a way that brings out the same sort of deep feelings.

Gurganus wrote the story for NPR’s "All Things Considered" in 2004 and read it on the program. He has rewritten it regularly. Last year, it made its way into print in a limited edition that sold out quickly. The story’s inclusion makes certain the new book will be a family treasure.