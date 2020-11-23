Books for holiday giving — a checklist

Ricky Moore’s “Saltbox Seafood Joint Cookbook” gives directions for selecting and preparing seafood dishes like the ones that made his Durham restaurants so popular.

Former Charlotte Observer reporter Pam Kelly’s book, “Money Rock: A Family’s Story of Cocaine, Race, and Ambition in the New South,” opens the door to a deeper understanding of the challenges in North Carolina’s largest city.

Kathy Reich’s “A Conspiracy of Bones,” set in Charlotte, is a fictional look at the exploitation of children by political rumormongers.

In “The Antidote for Everything” by Charlotte doctor and author Kimmery Martin, a young female urologist at a hospital clinic owned by a conservative religious group goes to bat for her colleague, a gay doctor who serves gay and trans patients.

Lewis Bowling’s "Sam Ragan: North Carolina's Literary Godfather” captures the rich life of the newspaper editor who became the state’s poet laurate.

UNC-TV’s "North Carolina Bookwatch" featured these programs this season, which wraps up next month. They are posted on the program’s website, https://video.unctv.org/show/nc-bookwatch/episodes/.