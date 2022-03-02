Bullies like Putin understand one language

If this were an ordinary column, I’d offer some neat prescription or exhort policymakers to take action on the solution to the crisis happening in Ukraine that’s staring them in the face.

But the truth is that I don’t have a pithy solution or a soundbite-sized call to action as the United States and its allies confront a humanitarian disaster in the making.

There are no easy answers. The fact that we are even in this place to begin with is the fruit of two decades of failures and missteps, across presidential administrations, to bring Russian strongman Vladimir Putin to heel.

I do, however, know one thing: There is only one language that a bully and murderous thug such as Putin understands. And if our nation and elected leaders truly are serious about defending liberal democracy in Ukraine and around the world, they have to speak loudly, and with one voice, and tell Putin he can go no further.

I realize this is far easier said than done. It’s hard enough for the United States to speak with one voice at home on the most basic of issues.