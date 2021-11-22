Can a wage-price spiral be avoided?

Since inflation raises the cost-of-living, this means people need more money to achieve the same standard of living. For example, if inflation during the year is 5%, then people need 4% more income to maintain their buying. If income rose only 2%, then buying power would effectively drop by 3%.

There are some situations where people receive an automatic adjustment in their income due to inflation. The best example is Social Security benefits. Rather than being a fixed income, since 1975 Social Security benefits have been automatically adjusted each year to account for inflation. This is called a “cola,” or cost-of-living-adjustment. In 2022, Social Security retirement benefits will be increased by 5.9% to account for the previous year’s price increases. Some — although not many — private sector contracts — have similar automatic “colas.”

An important take-away from this discussion is that workers should always compare changes in their earnings to the inflation rate. And if their earnings are rising less than inflation, then their buying power is actually going down.

This is exactly the problem today. With the latest numbers showing the inflation rate during the last year at over 6%, inflation is wiping out most or all of the pay gains workers have seen. It’s understandable if workers lobby their bosses for more pay gains.