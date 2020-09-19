Can the US survive the election?

In 1970, the Russian dissident Andrei Amalrik wrote a book titled, "Will the Soviet Union Survive Until 1984?" At the time, the idea of a giant superpower disintegrating sounded like a fantasy. But it eventually came true.

Countries like Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia have also broken apart. Britain is leaving the European Union, and Scotland could push to leave Britain. It would be folly to think the United States is immune to these forces. In fact, Kreitner writes, "disunion has been one of our only truly national ideas."

For decades, the threat posed by the Soviets served to unify us. The 9/11 attacks did the same. But today, the need to stand together for self-defense is less compelling.

Some of Obama's foes talked about seeking a political divorce. In 2009, Texas Gov. Rick Perry said: "We've got a great union. There is absolutely no reason to dissolve it. But if Washington continues to thumb their nose at the American people, you know, who knows what may come out of that?" After Obama was reelected, a Huffington Post poll found that 22% of Americans -- and 43% of Republicans -- would be inclined to support their own state's secession.