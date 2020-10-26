Can we agree on some tax concepts?

Taxes are almost always a big part of political elections. Questions about who pays taxes, whether taxes are too high or too low, and complexities in the tax system are usually parts of debates and campaign ads.

Most ads are not educational, in that the purpose is to not teach about tax concepts and how they work. Instead, the ads are designed to promote a candidate’s position with the goal of gaining voters’ support.

I understand that, but here I do want to take the educational route and provide some information and context to tax concepts. Hopefully I’ll be able to provide background that better enables you to decide if you favor or oppose various tax proposals.

I’ll use concepts from the federal income tax and Social Security tax since these are the largest taxes paid by most people.

Federal Income tax Rate: The tax rate of the federal income tax is the percent of taxable income (defined below) paid in taxes. For example, if your taxable income is $10,000 and the tax rate is 25 percent, you pay $2500 in taxes.