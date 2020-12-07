Can we close the urban/rural divide?

Recently, the federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report showing the extent of the urban-rural divide in the country. In its essence, the divide is a shortcut for saying overall prosperity in urban areas has improved, while that in rural regions has improved at a much slower rate, or — in some cases — has shrunk.
It wasn’t always this way. For example, in North Carolina a century ago, rural areas and small towns dominated the state’s economy. The “Big Three” — tobacco, textiles and furniture — were the state’s leading industries, and they put the state on the map nationally and internationally.
Then, mechanization, technology and globalization combined to reshape the economy. Mechanization and technology replaced human labor on the farm and in the factories, including the textile and apparel plants so prevalent in our state’s rural counties. Humans became more important for their cognitive skills instead of their physical capabilities. The expansion of international trade (globalization) in the late 20th and 21st centuries reinforced these trends by giving companies greater access to lower-cost labor in foreign countries.
At the same time these changes were hurting rural economies, the “new economy” was benefiting urban ones. Built around college graduates, the new economy includes technology, pharmaceuticals, finance and the professions. Workers in these sectors have flocked to cities — where the colleges and universities usually are — and where they enjoy the excitement, entertainment and amenities of the urban lifestyle.
The BLS analysis puts stark numbers on the urban-rural divide created by these factors. Urban jobs are weighted toward professional occupations, like computer analysts, engineers, architects, business managers and health care practitioners. Leading rural occupations are in food preparation and delivery, trucking, farming and home health care assistance. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics jobs as a percentage of total employment is over twice as great in urban counties than in rural counties.
The net result of these differences is seen in average salaries, which are 30% higher in urban regions than in rural areas. Higher costs — especially for housing — in urban settings account for some of this difference, but even after those are subtracted, urban workers are several thousands of dollars ahead.
Elusive solution
Narrowing the urban-rural divide has been talked about for a long time, with at best modest success. A big reason is the fundamental reasons for the gap are big, big forces, often beyond the ability of any state or locality to address.
Consider international trade, and the production of many products — like clothing and even technology — taking place in foreign countries where labor is cheaper. For decades, the U.S. has run a trade deficit — meaning we purchase more from foreign countries than we sell to them. One approach to reducing the deficit is to play hardball, such as imposing tariffs on foreign imports until the selling country agrees to buy more from us. The Trump administration tried this, but the result was a trade war where the foreign country (mainly China) also put tariffs on U.S. products. As a result, the economies in both countries were hurt.
An alternative is to put additional resources into job training and infrastructure development in rural counties so they can attract new economy jobs. Of course, there’s always a question of funding. If the increase in imports is one reason for the relative decline in rural areas, then an argument can be made for putting a modest fee on those imports to raise money to help rural America. For example, a 1 percent fee on imports would raise $26 billion annually. Such funds could help provide more money for skill upgrading of rural workers as well as for high-speed internet installation. The expectation is, with the proper skills and internet access, rural locations might successfully compete for some of the jobs now going to urban centers.
Then there’s the question of whether the pandemic has permanently changed the comparisons between urban and rural areas, with the dial now pointing more to rural locations. Will people and businesses value the lower population densities in rural sites as a guard against future contagious viruses? What if remote working does eventually reach half the working population, as some experts predict? With no need to daily commute to jobs, will more workers choose to live in quaint small towns or beautiful, pristine rural environments, assuming internet connections are available? If so, this could be a big game-changer in reducing the divide.
The urban-rural divide is a major challenge for North Carolina, as it is for most states. In 2021, could we be on the verge of some major policy, technological and preference changes that would finally begin to close the prosperity gap between urban and rural locations? You decide.
Mike Walden is a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor and Extension Economist in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at N.C. State University.
