Can you pass this North Carolina history test?

Finally, after 50 years, on May 20, 1825, Charlotte held its first celebration of the anniversary of the event.

When Jefferson’s letters were published in 1829, his “spurious” description prompted loyal North Carolinians to stand up for the validity of their state’s early version of a declaration of independence.

In 1831, the state legislature established a special committee to settle what had become known as the “Mecklenburg controversy.” The committee, after an investigation that included interviews with 13 eyewitnesses to the events of May 1775, concluded that the Meck Dec was genuine and that it was incumbent “to usher to the world the Mecklenburg Declaration, accompanied with such testimonials of its genuineness, as shall silence incredulity … (and) forever secure it from being forgotten.”

The committee’s report did not end the controversy, but its sanction gave credibility and cover to the state’s official embrace of the declaration and 150 years of bragging about our “First in Freedom” status.

Syfert observed that, after years of big celebrations that attracted American presidents, interest had waned. Why was so little known and reported about the declaration before 1819? And why, after more than 150 years of attention, did interest in the declaration wane?